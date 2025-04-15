Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 15 2025

Azerbaijan's securities portfolio grows

15 April 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's securities portfolio grows
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

As of the end of 2023, the volume of the securities portfolio increased by 32% (₼ 2.3 billion or $1.4 billion) compared to the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more