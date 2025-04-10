Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in road and railway transport infrastructure [PHOTO]

10 April 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has held a meeting with the leadership of the Israeli road infrastructure company Netivei Israil, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

During the meeting, the Israeli side presented various infrastructure projects underway in Israel, including those related to urban transport management, and developments in the road and railway sectors. Special attention was given to the integration of digital solutions in transport infrastructure.

The Israeli representatives expressed interest in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan, particularly in road and railway transport development. In turn, discussions were also held on the potential participation of Azerbaijani companies in infrastructure projects in Israel, reflecting growing mutual interest in expanding bilateral collaboration in transport and digitalization.