Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 8 2025

Bank deposits of individuals in Azerbaijan reach 14.8 billion manats in March 2025

8 April 2025 10:44 (UTC+04:00)
Bank deposits of individuals in Azerbaijan reach 14.8 billion manats in March 2025
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

As of March 1, 2025, the total volume of individual deposits in Azerbaijani banks has reached 14.8 billion manats, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more