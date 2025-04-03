Brent and Light Crude oil prices fall in London and New York

3 April 2025 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

On the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) market, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil decreased by $1.80, reaching $73.15. On the New York NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) market, the price of a barrel of Light crude oil dropped by $1.83, settling at $69.88.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!