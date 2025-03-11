Azerbaijan, Hungary mull green energy, gas supplies and bilateral cooperation

11 March 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

During the 10th meeting of ministers on the development and transmission of green energy in Budapest, Hungary, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The meeting addressed issues related to the implementation of the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor" project and the priorities of bilateral energy cooperation.

The significant role of Azerbaijan, particularly the Southern Gas Corridor, in ensuring Europe’s energy security amidst current energy supply challenges was highlighted. The prospects for gas supplies from Azerbaijan to European countries were assessed, and the importance of developing gas reserves and expanding infrastructure was emphasized. It was also noted that the diversification of energy supply requires a rational approach to gas-related matters.

Peter Szijjártó was invited to actively participate in discussions on natural gas and green energy at the next Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting, which will be held in April.

Additionally, views were exchanged on current and planned projects with Hungarian companies "MOL Group" and MVM.