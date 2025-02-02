Azerbaijan and Pakistan to sign multi-billion dollar agreements

2 February 2025 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan is set to invest $2 billion in Pakistan’s economy, with the signing of investment agreements expected during Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Baku at the end of the month, Azernews reports, citing Dawn newspaper.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!