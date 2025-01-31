Azerbaijan aims to boost private sector share in GDP, says official

31 January 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan is targeting an 88% private sector share in GDP by 2026, as part of its economic development strategy, Azernews reports.

According to Huseyn Huseynov, Head of the Department of Sustainable Development and Social Policy at the Ministry of Economy, this goal aligns with the 2022-2026 social strategy, which aims to:

Increase non-oil exports by 1.8 times compared to 2021,

Grow non-oil and gas GDP by 1.3 times,

Boost overall GDP growth by 1.2 times, maintaining an annual growth rate of 3-4%.

Speaking at the "High-Level Strategic Prioritization" event on the UN-Azerbaijan Framework Document for Sustainable Development (2026-2030), Huseynov emphasized key social priorities, including: