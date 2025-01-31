Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan Investment Company backs major projects to boost local production

31 January 2025 11:45 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Over the past five years, 23 initiatives worth 1.7 billion manat have been implemented with the support of the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC), Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov announced on the "X" social network, Azernews reports.

