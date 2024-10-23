Azernews.Az

Decline in Azerbaijani property purchases in Turkiye amidst rising overall sales

23 October 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In January to September 2024, citizens of Azerbaijan purchased 604 properties in Turkiye, which is 38 fewer than during the same period last year, Azernews reports citing TurkicWorld.

