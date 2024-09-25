Carbon assessment central to COP29 in Baku, says IOTA Executive

25 September 2024 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

The topic of carbon assessment will be in focus at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Baku this November, Azernews reports.

Alix Perrignon de Troyes, Executive Secretary of the Organization of Intra-European Tax Administrations (IOTA), made this statement to journalists.

According to her, there are currently two main carbon assessment mechanisms.

"These are the carbon tax and emissions trading systems. We need to develop these mechanisms to create a green economy and foster a safer and healthier world. I believe that this forum is a platform for dialogue among tax administrations, which will be further strengthened and will lay the groundwork for future development," she said.

