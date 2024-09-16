Azerbaijani, Ukrainian entrepreneurs explore business opportunities in B2B Meetings [PHOTOS]

16 September 2024 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation of around 20 Ukrainian entrepreneurs visited Azerbaijan for a business exchange meeting with local entrepreneurs and business associations, Azernews reports.

Hosted by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMB), the event featured key speakers including Yuriy Gusev, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sergey Gaidachuk, President of CEO Club London, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the SMB Board, and Zohrab Gadirov, Deputy Executive Director of AZPROMO.

The meeting provided insights into Azerbaijan's business and investment landscape, along with details on support measures available for entrepreneurs. Opportunities for collaboration between Azerbaijani and Ukrainian businesses were also discussed.

The event included B2B meetings between entrepreneurs from both nations, fostering direct dialogue on potential partnerships and investments.

