World Bank approves fund for expansion of Azerbaijan's employment support project

30 July 2024 16:06 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved an additional $150 million for the expansion of the Employment Support Project (AESP) in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

