Azernews.Az

Tuesday July 23 2024

Azerbaijan reveals net profit of banking sector in parallel with drop of problem loans

23 July 2024 16:58 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals net profit of banking sector in parallel with drop of problem loans
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

The banking sector of Azerbaijan made a net profit of 614 million manats in the first half of this year, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more