China discloses GDP growth for first half of this year

15 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The growth rate of China's economy reached 5% in January-June.

The State Statistics Office (SSA) of the People's Republic of China has released information about this.

It was noted that China's GDP exceeded 61.68 trillion yuan (about 8.64 trillion dollars at the current exchange rate) in six months.

The dynamics of the agricultural sector was 3.5% (3.06 trillion yuan or $429 billion), and in the industrial and services sector it was 5.8% (23.65 trillion yuan or $3.31 trillion) and 4.6%, respectively. % (34.96 trillion yuan or 4.9 trillion dollars).

While the GDP growth rate in the country was 4.7 percent in the second quarter, this indicator reached 5.3 percent in January-March. According to the State Council of China, the country's contribution to the growth rate of the world economy is about 30%.

In January-June, Chinese authorities noted that nominal per capita income in the country increased by 5.4% year-on-year to 20,733 yuan (US$2,907 at the current exchange rate).

Taking into account the price factor, the dynamics was 5.3%. It turns out that the incomes of Chinese residents in rural areas increased by 6.8% (to 11,272 yuan or $1,580) during the period, while the incomes of urban residents increased by 4.6% (to 27,561 yuan or $3,864).

---

