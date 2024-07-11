Azernews.Az

Thursday July 11 2024

Azerbaijan reports significant increase in gas exports to Europe in 1H2024

11 July 2024 12:29 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
From January to June 2024, Azerbaijan exported a total of 6.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Energy’s operational report.

