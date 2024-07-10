"Green Energy" share in Nakhchivan's energy production rises, official says

10 July 2024 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

"The share of 'green energy' in the energy production of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has reached 13.5%."

Azernews reports that Fuad Najafli, the authorized representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, stated this on his profile on the 'X' social network.

"In May, the share of 'green energy' produced from wind and solar power plants was 12.7%, which increased to 13.5% in June," said F. Najafli.

In recent years, Nakhchivan has made strides in increasing the share of renewable energy in its overall energy production. This includes the establishment of wind farms and solar power plants aimed at reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels and enhancing energy security.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz