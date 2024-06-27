"Baku ID" Innovation Festival showcases Azerbaijan's startup scene

27 June 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The premier startup innovation event in Azerbaijan and the region, the "Baku ID" Innovation Festival, supported by SABAH.HUB Innovation Centre, is currently underway in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event features participation from Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, and other dignitaries.

This year's "Baku ID" event at Baku Crystal Hall has attracted over 200 local and international investors, more than 100 startups from both domestic and foreign origins, 5000 attendees, and more than 50 partners.

A highlight of the festival includes a panel session on Artificial Intelligence. Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director, will be among the speakers discussing the "Increasing Role of Startups in Achieving Zero Emissions".

Attendees can explore the activities of the centre at the 4SIM booth and have a chance to win free Coursera course vouchers through the "4SIM Academy".

During "Baku ID", a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed between SABAH Hub and 4SIM, aimed at bolstering the local startup ecosystem and advancing digital economy initiatives.

Startups participating in the festival's competition stand to benefit from a $1 million investment fund. The event also includes speeches from global technology company representatives, diverse panel sessions, regional startup presentations, networking opportunities, and other engaging activities.

Key sponsors of "Baku ID" include the Ministry of Science and Education, SOCAR, PASHA Holding, ABB, and Mappable, with support from partners 4SIM and IDDA.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz