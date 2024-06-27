Azerbaijani banks achieve significant net profit in five-month period
In January-May 2024, Azerbaijani banks reported a net profit of AZN 519.7 million. They generated an operating profit of AZN 732.6 million, up from AZN 437.1 million in the previous year, Azernews reports.
