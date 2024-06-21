Azerbaijan reschedules elections to ensure full capacity Parliament for COP29, Deputy says

21 June 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

During today's parliamentary session, Deputy Soltan Mammadov highlighted the challenges of organizing an election campaign concurrently with COP29, Azernews reports.

He emphasised that hosting COP29, along with the 19th session of the Kyoto Protocol and the 6th session of the Paris Agreement Meeting of the Parties in November, reflects international confidence in Azerbaijan. Such prestigious events, addressing global issues, demand significant preparation efforts.

"While Azerbaijan has a proven track record in organising major international forums and sports events, coordinating an election campaign alongside these critical international events presents considerable challenges. Therefore, the proposal by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) deputies to advance the Milli Majlis elections reflects a pragmatic approach, considering the current circumstances and the scale of tasks ahead," stated Deputy Mammadov.

"Rescheduling the elections will facilitate the effective organisation of COP29 and ensure the parliament operates at full capacity during this pivotal event. The Parliamentary Conference within COP29 is of utmost importance, as underscored by the Memorandum of Understanding between the Milli Majlis and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The formation of parliamentary working groups to prepare for this conference and the drafting of its final document are complex processes, underscoring the urgency of seating the new Milli Majlis before COP29," he continued.

Referring to Article 98.1 of the Azerbaijani Constitution, which schedules the next Milli Majlis elections for November 2024, Deputy Mammadov emphasised the significance of parliamentary elections in the country's social and political fabric.

"Given the substantial effort and time required for such preparations, the simultaneous occurrence of these two significant processes could affect the efficient functioning of state bodies and societal norms. Therefore, supporting the initiative to reschedule the elections is crucial," he concluded.

Deputy Mammadov also noted that holding extraordinary elections would mark the first time deputies from Garabagh and Zangazur following the 2024 presidential elections, marking another historic milestone for Azerbaijan.

"Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament have consistently prioritised national interests over the past five years, evident in their vigorous advocacy and legislative activities. I trust my esteemed colleagues will rally behind the New Azerbaijan Party's initiative for early Milli Majlis elections," he added.

