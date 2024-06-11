Kazakhstan discuss development of Trans-Caspian route with European Commission and EU

11 June 2024 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabayev, met with Hernik Khololey, the Director General for International Cooperation of the European Commission, and Kestutis Yankauskas, the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) in the country, in Astana, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting held in Alma-Ata, the opening of the EU-Central Asia coordination platform along the Middle Corridor was discussed.

The development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was discussed at the meeting, and issues related to studying the potential of the Trans-Kazakhstan corridors and investing in new infrastructure projects were addressed.

