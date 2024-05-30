Azerbaijan, Iran review advancements in recent agreements concerning hydroelectric power facilities

30 May 2024 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The implementation of the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Iran was discussed, Azernews reports.

On May 29, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, engaged in a telephone conversation. During the discussion, Deputy Prime Minister Mustafayev extended condolences to Iran for the tragic helicopter crash that resulted in the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and accompanying officials. Bazrpash, in turn, expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani officials for their presence at the farewell ceremony for President Raisi, both in Baku and Tehran. Additionally, the Iranian minister congratulated Azerbaijan on its Independence Day, celebrated on May 28th.

It's worth noting that an event commemorating the commissioning of the Khudafarin hydrocomplex and the inauguration of the Giz Galasi hydrocomplex took place between Iran and Azerbaijan. The Iranian side highlighted that approximately 5.5 trillion rials (equivalent to about $131 million) were invested in the Giz Galasi hydrocomplex. This dam will manage a total of two billion cubic meters of water annually, with one billion cubic meters allocated for Azerbaijan and the other billion for Iran.

The unfortunate helicopter crash occurred on May 19, while President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati were en route from Khudafarin to Tabriz. Tragically, President Raisi and the entire delegation perished in the accident.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz