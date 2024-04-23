Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 23 2024

Azerbaijan's state budget capital expenditures soar by 46%

23 April 2024 19:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's state budget capital expenditures soar by 46%
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

State budget capital expenditures in Azerbaijan has risen, Azernews reports with reference to the Finance Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more