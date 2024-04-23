Azerbaijani Parliament approves agreement on coop in field of veterinary medicine with Turkiye

23 April 2024 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The Parliament of Azerbaijan has taken a significant step towards enhancing bilateral cooperation in veterinary medicine by approving an agreement with Turkey, Azernews reports.

The draft law concerning the approval of the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey" was deliberated during a session of the Milli Majlis.

During the session, parliamentarians engaged in discussions regarding the terms and implications of the agreement. After thorough consideration and examination, the document underwent a vote.

Subsequently, the Parliament overwhelmingly accepted the agreement, reflecting a consensus among the members regarding the importance and benefits of fostering collaboration with Turkey in the field of veterinary medicine.

The approval of this agreement signifies a commitment from both Azerbaijan and Turkey to strengthen their cooperation in ensuring the health and safety of their respective livestock populations, as well as promoting mutual assistance and exchange of expertise in veterinary practices.

This development is expected to pave the way for enhanced coordination and joint efforts in addressing challenges related to animal health and disease control, ultimately contributing to the overall well-being of both nations' agricultural sectors.

