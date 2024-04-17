COP29 to spotlight critical global climate agenda issues, energy minister says

17 April 2024 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has expressed confidence in bringing forward the most acute topics related to the global climate agenda during COP29, Azernews reports, citing the minister's speech at the International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) event in Abu Dhabi.

"COP29 in Azerbaijan this year is poised to build upon the achievements of COP28 in Dubai regarding climate concerns. I firmly believe that in Baku, during COP29, we will drive forward the most critical agendas, notably addressing the financing of climate change mitigation measures, a matter of paramount importance," Shahbazov emphasised.

In his opinion, the new collective goal of climate protection is of extreme importance.

"COP29 will additionally provide a superb forum for deliberating on the advancement of strategies concerning green hydrogen. Azerbaijan is resolute in its commitment to advancing climate and green energy objectives. At COP29, Azerbaijan stands prepared to take a leading role in fostering global unity in combating climate change," Shahbazov added.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the centre of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system.

The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

