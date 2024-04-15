Azerbaijani Energy Minister anticipated to attend Green Hydrogen Summit in UAE

15 April 2024 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is scheduled to participate in the 2nd annual Green Hydrogen Summit in the UAE on April 16, Azernews reports, citing Masdar company (UAE).

Minister Shahbazov will serve as a keynote speaker during the forum's commencement in Abu Dhabi. He will contribute to a distinguished panel focusing on 'National Strategies and Policies to Accelerate the Hydrogen Economy.' Notable speakers joining him include Yoshida Nobuhiro, the Parliamentary Deputy Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and Frederik Wisselink, the Special Envoy for Energy of the Economic Affairs and Climate Policy Ministry of the Netherlands. The panel aims to delve into topics such as hydrogen's role, governmental initiatives to overcome market obstacles and foster demand at both national and international levels, as well as the implications of hydrogen on domestic energy systems.

Masdar highlighted that the Green Hydrogen Summit will assemble policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and representatives from civil society globally to engage in crucial discussions. These conversations will explore hydrogen's pivotal role in decarbonizing the energy sector and the necessary steps to enable the widespread adoption of green hydrogen, supporting an equitable transition towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Notably, the summit will feature former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as its primary guest.

