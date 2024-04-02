State service delegation conducts business trip to China

2 April 2024 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ilqar Musayev, the head of the Special Communication and Information Security State Service, leads a representative delegation on a business trip to China, Azernews reports, citing State Security Service.

According to information, as part of the trip, the delegation visited the headquarters of "Alibaba Cloud" in Hangzhou, a company known for cloud solutions and counted among the world leaders. They met with the company's president, Selina Yuan. During the meeting, experts from the company provided detailed information on various directions where cloud solutions are applied, including information security, data storage, database management, artificial intelligence solutions, as well as the experience of establishing cloud data centers.

According to information from the analytical company "Gartner," "Alibaba Cloud" is the largest cloud computing company in China and the Asia-Pacific region. The company manages data centers in more than 24 regions worldwide and 74 availability zones, providing cloud computing services to a wide range of customers, including government agencies, businesses of all sizes, and large enterprises.

