Shipyard repair of "Azerbaijan" ferry vessel completed

28 March 2024 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Shipyard repair of the RoPax-type ferry vessel "Azerbaijan" belonging to the Marine Fleet of "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC (ASCO) has been completed.

Azernews reports with reference to the joint-stock company that the repair works were carried out at the "Zigh" Ship Repair and Construction Plant.

Pipe works on the vessel were conducted, and various-purpose pumps were repaired. The underwater and above-water parts of the ferry, as well as the wagon and car deck, were cleaned and painted. Additionally, necessary improvements were made to the living conditions of the ferry crew.

After the repair was completed, the ferry vessel was returned to operation.

The "Azerbaijan" ferry has a length of 154.50 meters, a width of 17.7 meters, and a depth of 7.5 meters. In terms of cargo capacity, it is larger than the ferries currently available in the Caspian Sea and has the capability to transport 100 passengers, 56 wagon-type tanks, or 50 cargo vehicles/trucks.

