Azerbaijan increases investments in Georgia over 30 times

12 March 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)
Fatime Letifova
Azerbaijan invested $53.6 million in Georgia in 2023, an increase of 31.5 times year-on-year, Azernews reports, citing to the National Statistical Office of Georgia.

