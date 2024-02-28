Interest in voluntary life insurance increases in Azerbaijan
Voluntary life insurance contributions and payments have increased in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%