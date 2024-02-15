Azernews.Az

Thursday February 15 2024

Mobile operators in Azerbaijan earn more than AZN 96 mln, says SSC

15 February 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Mobile operators in Azerbaijan earn more than AZN 96 mln, says SSC
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
In January this year, enterprises of information and communication sphere of Azerbaijan rendered services worth AZN 258.2 million. This figure is 11.8 percent more than in January of the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

