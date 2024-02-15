Mobile operators in Azerbaijan earn more than AZN 96 mln, says SSC

15 February 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In January this year, enterprises of information and communication sphere of Azerbaijan rendered services worth AZN 258.2 million. This figure is 11.8 percent more than in January of the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.