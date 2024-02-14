Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan observes increase in population's expenditures on fuel

14 February 2024 17:37 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
In January 2024, AZN 227.1 mln of motor gasoline and diesel fuel was sold to consumers in the retail trade network in Azerbaijan, it is 10.6% more than in the same period last year, Azernews reports.

