Azerbaijan observes increase in population's expenditures on fuel

14 February 2024 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

In January 2024, AZN 227.1 mln of motor gasoline and diesel fuel was sold to consumers in the retail trade network in Azerbaijan, it is 10.6% more than in the same period last year, Azernews reports.

