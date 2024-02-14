Azerbaijan observes increase in population's expenditures on fuel
In January 2024, AZN 227.1 mln of motor gasoline and diesel fuel was sold to consumers in the retail trade network in Azerbaijan, it is 10.6% more than in the same period last year, Azernews reports.
