Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 14 2024

Azerbaijan reduces import of pharmaceutical products from Greece

14 February 2024 16:36 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reduces import of pharmaceutical products from Greece
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In 2023, pharmaceutical products worth 420 thousand 130 US dollars were exported from Greece to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more