Digital Economy Strategy is expected to be approved this year

26 January 2024 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

The Digital Economy Strategy prepared by the Ministry of Economy is expected to be approved and implemented this year.

Azernews reports that Fariz Jafarov, executive director of the IV Industrial Revolution Analysis and Coordination Centre (4SIM) under the ministry, said this.

"The document was prepared within the framework of the event titled Development and Implementation of the Strategy for the Development of the Digital Economy in the Socio-Economic Development Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026. The Digital Economy Strategy covers the period until 2030. Within its implementation, more than 60 projects will be implemented, and 4SIM technologies will be widely applied," he said.

The Digital Economy Strategy will serve to form a sustainable and competitive digital economy in the country, measure the digital economy, and develop the strategy in a coordinated manner. In addition, the document in question is a national strategy document that will determine the development directions for all components of the digital economy, including digital infrastructure and services, legislation in the relevant field, the availability of financial resources, and the development of digital skills.

