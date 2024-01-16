Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 16 2024

SOFAZ announces increase in budget revenues

16 January 2024 17:21 (UTC+04:00)
SOFAZ announces increase in budget revenues
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) announced the revenues that has increased over the past year, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more