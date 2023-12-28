Azernews.Az

Thursday December 28 2023

Tax rate on dividend income reduced in Azerbaijan

28 December 2023 13:58 (UTC+04:00)
Tax rate on dividend income reduced in Azerbaijan
Asim Aliyev
Asim Aliyev
Read more

From next year, the tax rate on dividend income in Azerbaijan will be reduced from 10% to 5%, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani State Tax Service of the Ministry of Economy.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more