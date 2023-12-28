Azernews.Az

Thursday December 28 2023

Sales at currency auctions in Azerbaijan decrease

28 December 2023 14:49 (UTC+04:00)
Sales at currency auctions in Azerbaijan decrease
Asim Aliyev
Asim Aliyev
Read more

This year, 3 billion 878.2 million US dollars were sold at currency auctions held by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) jointly with the State Oil Fund (SOF), Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more