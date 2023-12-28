Sales at currency auctions in Azerbaijan decrease
This year, 3 billion 878.2 million US dollars were sold at currency auctions held by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) jointly with the State Oil Fund (SOF), Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%