Azernews.Az

Monday December 25 2023

Azerbaijan reveals amount of electricity produced at Sangachal Power Station

25 December 2023 13:12 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals amount of electricity produced at Sangachal Power Station
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

The amount of electricity produced at the Sangachal" modular power station from the moment of commissioning until December 1 this year has been announced, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more