AzerGold negotiates with TotalEren & Masdar to develop green projects

30 November 2023 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

AzerGold CJSC is negotiating with TotalEren and Masdar companies to develop green projects, Azernews reports.

Deputy Chairman of AzerGold, Oktay Mamedov, said this during the “Peak of Industrial Safety 2023” event held in Baku.

“One of the important areas in the Azerbaijani industry is the transition to green energy. In this regard, negotiations are currently underway with Total Eren and Masdar,” he emphasised.

Mammadov also noted that Azerbaijan has already begun to work in this direction, using solar panels and green hydrogen for its long-term projects.

It should be noted that the event “Peak of Industrial Safety 2023," taking place today in Baku, is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and is being held for the first time in Azerbaijan under the joint organisation of the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association and the Azerbaijan State Research Institute of Occupational Health and Safety.

