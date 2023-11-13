Azerbaijan to determine directions of strategic projects in non-oil and gas sector

13 November 2023 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"Azerbaijan will determine the directions of strategic projects in the non-oil and gas sector. At the moment, work is underway to determine the directions of strategic projects in the non-oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan," Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) held today, Azernews reports.

"Our main task is to ensure wide application of benefits and new incentive tools in those areas of activity that create high added value in the economy, concentrated mainly in the private sector," the minister adds.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz