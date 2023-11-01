Azernews.Az

Total volume of token transactions in Azerbaijan totaled AZN 1.9 billion

For 9 months, transactions with tokens worth AZN 2 billion were carried out in Azerbaijan. From January to September this year, the total volume of token transactions in Azerbaijan totaled AZN 1.9 billion, Azernews reports.

