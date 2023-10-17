Electricity production in Azerbaijan increased

17 October 2023 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

According to operational data for January-September 2023, electricity production in the republic increased by 28.2 mln kilowatt-hours, i.e. by 0.13 percent, to 21 bln 538.6 mln kilowatt-hours compared to the corresponding period of last year, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.