Hungary to participate in reconstruction of Garabagh

12 September 2023 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Hungary will participate in the reconstruction of the Garabakh region starting next year, with a consortium of major Hungarian construction companies involved in rebuilding Soltanli village in Jabrail, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Relations Zoltan Kovacs.

The post reads that the Azerbaijani confirmed the plans, and even some contracts have already been signed. Hungarian and Azerbaijani Top Diplomats highlighted the initiative during the press conference.

Zoltan Kovacs mentioned that the sides also discussed energy security and increased gas transportation from Azerbaijan to Hungary.

“Additionally, Szijjártó called for EU support in expanding the gas transport infrastructure capacity to allow for increased gas imports from Azerbaijan to Central European countries. The trade relationship between Hungary and Azerbaijan has been growing significantly, with record-breaking exports in the first half of the year, especially in energy-related sectors. Szijjártó emphasized the long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries, dating back to 2010 when Hungary started building connections with Azerbaijan, even before it was widely recognized in Western Europe,” the post reads.

