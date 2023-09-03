Azerbaijani Economy Minister: Azerbaijan has wide opportunities to attract Chinese investors

3 September 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister delivered a speech at the conference Year of Investment in China: Expanding Special Promotion of Service Industry was held within the framework of China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Azernews reports.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov noted the importance of China's innovation-oriented investment opportunities for Azerbaijan. He said that the economy of Azerbaijan's commitment to diversification, innovation, and transformation provided a favorable environment for foreign investors. Strategically located at the intersection of East and West, Azerbaijan has wide opportunities to attract Chinese investors. Emphasizing the importance of the services sector, the Economy Minister drew attention to the fact that Azerbaijan gives great impetus to the strengthening of regional partnership through services in transport, energy, and other sectors. From this point of view, the projects implemented in Azerbaijan, and the opportunities of the Alat Free Economic Zone are of special importance.

The minister pointed out the possibilities of the implementation of joint projects based on the application of innovations and smart technologies in the process of reintegration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

At the event, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Ventao informed about the investment opportunities of his country, the service industry, as well as the potential of cooperation in these sectors.

Minister of State for the Department for Business and Trade of Great Britain Dominic Johnson, Deputy Executive Director of the International Trade Center Dorothy Tembo, and other official guests gave speeches at the conference. The event continued with sessions and discussions.

Within the framework of the event, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and the Minister of Commerce of China Wang Ventao reviewed the prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-China economic relations.

The Azerbaijani delegation visiting China got acquainted with the single-country stand "Invest in Azerbaijan" at the CIFTIS exhibition. Azerbaijan participates in the exhibition held in Beijing for the fifth time with a single country stand.

In addition to the investment potential of Azerbaijan, the single-country stand "Invest in Azerbaijan" at this year's exhibition, which consists of thematic sections of ICT, finance, culture and tourism, education, sports, supply chain, and business, project consulting and construction, health and environmental services, and competitive products are also displayed. At the stand, exhibition participants are presented with extensive information on the activities of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO, Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Alat Free Economic Zone, Azerbaijan Investment Company and Entrepreneurship Development Fund, business support and services, and potential cooperation with foreign investors.

---

