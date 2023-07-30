Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss stimulation of mutual investments [PHOTOS]

30 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov met with the head of the Financial Department under the Turkish President Goksel Asan on July 28, the Minister said on Twitter, Azernews reports.

The minister noted that during the meeting the importance of the Azerbaijani-Turkish union in strengthening economic ties between the two countries was emphasized.

"We discussed mutual benefits arising from the promotion of mutual investments and explored opportunities for cooperation in the field of supporting entrepreneurial initiatives," Mikail Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter.

The delegation headed by Mikail Jabbarov is on an official visit to Turkiye.

---

