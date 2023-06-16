Azerbaijan, Iran agree water distribution from Araz river [PHOTOS]

16 June 2023 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

The 52nd meeting of the Joint Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the use of water and energy resources of the Araz River has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, and the relevant organizations of Nakhchivan AR took part in the meeting chaired by Zakir Guliyev, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC.

The meeting focused on a number of issues regarding the Araz River.

The meeting participants agreed on the mode of operation of the Araz Reservoir and the distribution of water between the two countries, prepared distribution tables for the joint use of water and energy resources in the Araz River, and signed a respective protocol.

