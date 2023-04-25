Chinese Internet traffic across the Caspian Sea will reach Azerbaijan

25 April 2023 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

Kazakhstan plans to build a West-East hyperhighway for Chinese Internet traffic to reach Europe. It will pass through the entire territory of the country, and then, via a submarine cable through the Caspian Sea, it will connect Azerbaijan and European countries to Chinese traffic.

Azernews reports that, the highway provides for the exit of Chinese traffic through the territory of Kazakhstan and through a submarine cable to Azerbaijan, and further to Europe. At the same time, a data processing center not lower than Tier-III level will be created in the country for transit and international traffic, - Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Baghdat Musin said at a government meeting.

According to him, the length of fiber-optic communication lines along the bottom of the Caspian Sea will be 380-400 km, which will provide an alternative route for international data transit and attract at least three technology companies to the country's market.

The project will be implemented by 2025, the minister added.

---

Follow Rena Murshud on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz