Azerbaijan & Egypt discuss prospects of economic relations

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov met with the Minister of Planning and Economic Development of Egypt, Hala Al-Said, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed the prospects of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt.

According to the information received from Azerbaijan’s Embassy to Egypt, Minister Hala Al-Said said that the documents signed within the framework of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to Baku on January 28, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, will boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

She emphasized that the meeting of the Presidents of Egypt and Azerbaijan within the framework of the visit was the beginning of a new stage in the deepening of bilateral relations.

Hala Al-Said noted that the business forum held in Baku with the participation of Azerbaijani and Egyptian businessmen, as well as ministerial meetings showed that there are wide opportunities for cooperation in the fields of infrastructure projects, investment, transport, and renewable energy.

The Suez Canal Free Economic Zone and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt can also implement joint programs with the relevant institutions of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Elkhan Polukhov, in turn, spoke about the importance of agreements between the two friendly countries on trade, relations of small and medium-sized businesses, and investment.

He said that the fifth meeting of the Joint Commission on intergovernmental economic, technical, and scientific cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt, held in Baku last February, approved the roadmap for the development of cooperation in the coming years.

