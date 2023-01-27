Azerbaijan's gas export increases by 2.7 times in 2022
Azerbaijan's exports totaled $38bn in 2022, of which $35bn fell to the share of oil and gas export, Azernews reports, referring to the State Customs Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%