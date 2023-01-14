Azerbaijan, Wizz Air eye aviation co-op

14 January 2023 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Chief Development Officer at Hungarian Wizz Air Group Owain Jones and Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov discussed issues of cooperation in the field of aviation, Azernews reports.

The meeting was also attended by Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma.

The sides exchanged views on the possibility of increasing the number of Wizz Air flights to the airports of Baku and regions of Azerbaijan. Detailed information on the work carried out in the country in the field of aviation was provided.

The Hungarian delegation expressed interest in increasing the number of flights to Azerbaijan.

The diplomatic relations between the two nations were established on November 27, 1992. The Hungarian embassy in Azerbaijan was established in January 2009, while the embassy of Azerbaijan was opened in Hungary in September 2004.

Around 50 documents have been signed between the two countries. Azerbaijan and Hungary have also had fruitful cooperation with international and regional organizations. Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan on November 11, 2014.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Hungary amounted to $38.8 million in 2020, with export amounting to $1 million and imports to $37.7 million. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $2.5 million in January 2021.

