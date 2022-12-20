Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 20 2022

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia to establish joint business council [PHOTO]

20 December 2022 15:35 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement on the establishment of the joint business council, Azernews reports.

